Thursday’s Local Schedule Prep

Football

Challis JV @ Shoshone (6 p.m.)

Boys soccer

No. 6 Twin Falls @ No. 4 Preston (2 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out

No. 3 Jerome @ No. 1 Wood River (4 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out

Girls Soccer

No. 4 Pocatello @ No. 3 Preston (4 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out

No. 6 Jerome @ No. 5 Wood River (6:30 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out

Volleyball

No. 9 Preston @ No. 8 Mountain Home (6 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament play-in

No. 10 Jerome @ No. 7 Canyon Ridge (7 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament play-in

Kimberly @ Filer

Declo @ Buhl

Valley @ Wendell

Hagerman @ Glenns Ferry

Raft River @ Murtaugh

Lighthouse Christian @ Carey

Richfield @ Community School

Buhl HS Wounded Warrior Donations

Buhl High School will be accepting donations for Wounded Warriors during its senior night volleyball and football games. The volleyball game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Buhl gymnasium, and the football game will be the next day at 7 p.m. at Buhl’s football field.

YMCA Youth Basketball Ball-handling Clinic

The Magic Valley YMCA will host a youth basketball ball-handling clinic on Oct. 13, 2018 at the Lighthouse Christian School gym. The clinic, intended for children from the second to eighth grades, costs $35 for YMCA members and $50 for non-members. Second-to-fourth graders will attend the clinic from 9-11 a.m., while fourth-to-eighth graders will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic will be led by Jessica Tews Montgomery, the owner of Tews School of Basketball who has taught basketball classes for 10 years. The first 100 participants to register in person at the YMCA will receive a free basketball.

For more information, contact Jeaneth Glenn at (208) 733-4384 ext. 105 or jeaneth@ymcatf.com.

Jerome Tiger Boys Youth Basketball Camp

The 12th annual Jerome Boys Basketball Camp will be offered for boys in the third-to-sixth grades on Monday, Oct. 15th and Tuesday Oct. 16th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Jerome High School. Participants will work on footwork, ball handling, shooting technique, offensive reads and defense with a focus on competition and teamwork. The camp costs $20, and should checks made out to Jerome High School. Check-in on Monday starts at 5:30 p.m. Camp forms can be found at jeromeschools.org.

For more information contact Joe Messick at 208-731-8219.

