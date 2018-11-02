Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday’s Local Schedule

Prep

Football

Clearwater Valley @ Valley (1 p.m.) — 1A Division I state quarterfinals

Declo vs. St. Maries @ Holt Arena, Pocatello (1:30 p.m.) — 2A state quarterfinals

Swimming

State championships @ West YMCA, Boise

College

Football

BYU @ Boise State (8:15 p.m.)

Volleyball

Snow @ CSI (1 p.m.) — Region 18 championship

Men's basketball

CSI vs. Central Wyoming @ Central Wyoming Tournament (3 p.m.)

Women's basketball

CSI vs. Sheridan (Wyo.) @ Sheridan Tournament (5 p.m.)

North Canyon Medical Center Turkey Bowl

The North Canyon Medical Center will be hosting a 6-on-6 flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB) fields on 14th Ave. East in Gooding. The cost to enter is a donation of one child’s coat per player that will go to the Coats for Kids program.

To register, find team rules and get more information, visit www.ncm-c.org.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

