Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday's Local Schedule

Prep

Football

Declo vs. West Side @ Holt Arena, Pocatello (11 a.m.) — 2A state semifinals

Valley vs. Wilder @ Holt Arena, Pocatello (1:30 p.m.) — 1A Division I state semifinals

Lighthouse Christian vs. Salmon River @ Holt Arena, Pocatello (4 p.m.) — 1A Division II state semifinals

Kimberly vs. Sugar-Salem @ Holt Arena, Pocatello (6:30 p.m.) — 3A state semifinals

Girls basketball

Canyon Ridge @ Kimberly (12 p.m.)

Caldwell @ Twin Falls (1:30 p.m.)

Preston @ Mountain Home (3 p.m.)

Kuna @ Minico (7:30 p.m.)

Filer @ Declo (7:30 p.m.)

Dietrich @ Gooding (7:30 p.m.)

Glenns Ferry @ Rimrock (7:30 p.m.)

College

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Cross Country 

CSI @ NJCAA Division I Championship, Garden City, Kan. (1 p.m. MT)

Men's basketball

CSI vs. Casper College @ Western Nebraska Tournament (4 p.m.)

Twin Falls Elite Volleyball Tryouts

Tryouts for the Twin Falls Elite volleyball program in the 16, 17 and 18 year-old groups will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jerome Rec Center. Registration starts at 12:15 p.m. TFE is also accepting boys and girls ages 14 and under and girls 15 and over. Make-up tryouts for those groups will also be held from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 10. There are no fees to try out.

CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp

The annual CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will be held on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 on the College of Southern Idaho campus and the Expo Center. The camp will provide instruction in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching from coaches at high school, college and professional levels.

For more information, visit athletic.csi.edu and/or call 208-308-4025 or 208-308-4024.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments