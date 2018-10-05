Saturday’s Local Schedule
Prep
Boys soccer
GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
No. 6 Twin Falls @ No. 3 Jerome (11 a.m.)
No. 7 Burley @ No. 2 Century (1 p.m.)
No. 5 Canyon Ridge @ No. 4 Preston (1 p.m.)
No. 8 Mountain Home @ No. 1 Mountain Home (1 p.m.)
HIGH DESERT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Sunway Soccer Complex
No. 4 Filer vs. No. 5 Wendell (9:30 a.m.)
No. 2 Buhl vs. No. 7 Gooding (12 p.m.)
No. 3 Bliss vs. No. 6 Declo (2 p.m.)
No. 1 Community School vs. No. 8 Kimberly (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer
GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
No. 8 Canyon Ridge @ No. 1 Twin Falls (9 a.m.)
No. 7 Mountain Home @ No. 2 Century (11 a.m.)
No. 5 Wood River @ No. 4 Pocatello (1 p.m.)
No. 6 Jerome @ No. 3 Preston (2 p.m.)
HIGH DESERT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Sunway Soccer Complex
No. 4 Filer vs. No. 5 Declo (9:30 a.m.)
No. 2 Kimberly vs. No. 7 Buhl (12 p.m.)
No. 3 Gooding vs. No. 6 Wendell (2 p.m.)
Volleyball
American Falls @ Declo (1 p.m.)
College
Football
San Diego State @ Boise State (1:30 p.m.) — Follow @swhooley27 on Twitter for live updates
Idaho @ Idaho State (3:35 p.m.)
Gooding Elks Two-Man Best Ball
Gooding Elks Lodge will host a two-man best ball golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7 at Gooding Golf Course and Country Club. The cost is $65 per player, and there is a seven-stroke max spread. There will be a special event and lunch immediately following play on Saturday at the Elks Lodge (426 California St., Gooding).
To sign up, call 208-934-9977, go to the golf shop or mail entries to Gooding C.C., PO Box 61, Gooding, Idaho 83330.
Fourth District High School Basketball Officials Meeting
The first meeting for the 2018-19 Fourth District Basketball officials will be held on Monday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Ridge High School gymnasium. Anyone interested in officiating high school basketball this upcoming season must attend.
For more information, contact Fourth District Basketball commissioner Randy Winn at 208-650-5238.
Buhl HS Wounded Warrior Donations
Buhl High School will be accepting donations for Wounded Warriors during its senior night volleyball and football games. The volleyball game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Buhl gymnasium, and the football game will be the next day at 7 p.m. at Buhl’s football field.
