Saturday's Local Schedule
Prep
Boys soccer
3A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls
Bliss vs. Sun Valley Community School (2 p.m.) — Championship
Filer vs. Bonners Ferry (10 a.m.) — Third-place
Girls soccer
4A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Coeur d'Alene
Twin Falls vs. Skyline (1 p.m.) — Third-place
3A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls
Sun Valley Community School vs. Marsh Valley (10 a.m.) — Third-place
College
Volleyball
CSI @ College of Southern Nevada (1 p.m.)
Jerome Girls Basketball Clinic
The Jerome High School girls basketball program will be hosting a clinic led by Tyler Coston of PGC Camps on Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20 in the Jerome HS gym. On Friday, the clinic will run from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m., and the Saturday clinic will have two sessions: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. The clinic is for students from grade nine to 12, and the maximum number of participants will be 40. It costs $150 for both days and $100 for just Saturday, and the program asks that participants pay before the clinic. Checks should be made out to Jerome Girls Basketball at 104 N. Tiger Dr., Jerome, ID 83338. Campers must fill out a forms online at https://bit.ly/2C0iY48 and https://bit.ly/2y4suQS.
Club Canyon Volleyball Tryouts
Tryouts for Club Canyon Volleyball are coming up. For middle school or 14U players, tryouts will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. each day (sign in from 5:45 to 6 p.m. on Monday). For high school or 18U players, tryouts will take place on Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. (sign in from 5:45 to 6 p.m.) and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon with a 1 to 3 p.m. make up tryout that day if approved by the director. The cost is $25 per player. To register, go to www.clubcanyonvolleyball.org. Each player must have an AAU number and be connected to Club Canyon before trying out. Players are asked to bring knee pads and water.
