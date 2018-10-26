Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday’s Local Schedule

Prep

Cross Country

5A-1A state championships @ The Orchards, Lewiston

Swimming

District 4 tournament @ Twin Falls City Pool

Volleyball 

3A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Mountain View HS, Meridian

Filer vs. Sugar-Salem (11 a.m.) — Semifinals

Filer/Sugar-Salem vs. Homedale/Parma (2 p.m.) — Semifinals/third place

Filer/Sugar-Salem vs. Filer/Sugar-Salem/Homedale/Parma (4 p.m.) — Championship

1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT @ Skyview HS, Nampa

Shoshone vs. Grace (9 a.m.) — Loser-out

Shoshone/Grace vs. Ambrose/Troy (2 p.m.) — Semifinals/third place

Shoshone/Grace/Ambrose/Troy vs. Ambrose/Troy (4 p.m.) — Championship

North Canyon Medical Center Turkey Bowl

The North Canyon Medical Center will be hosting a 6-on-6 flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB) fields on 14th Ave. East in Gooding. The cost to enter is a donation of one child’s coat per player that will go to the Coats for Kids program.

To register, find team rules and get more information, visit www.ncm-c.org.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

