Saturday’s Local Schedule
Prep
Boys soccer
No. 5 Canyon Ridge @ No. 2 Century (1 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference championship
No. 6 Twin Falls @ No. 1 Wood River (1 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference loser-out, winner-to-state
Filer vs. Weiser @ Timberline HS (1 p.m.) — 3A state play-in
Girls soccer
No. 2 Century @ No. 1 Twin Falls (1 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference championship
No. 5 Wood River @ No. 3 Preston (1 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference loser-out, winner-to-state
No. 5 Declo @ No. 2 Kimberly (1 p.m.) — High Desert Conference loser-out, winner-to-state
Volleyball
GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
No. 6 Pocatello vs. No. 3 Burley @ Twin Falls HS (11 a.m.)
No. 5 Wood River vs. No. 4 Minico @ Century HS (11 a.m.)
No. 7 Canyon Ridge @ No. 2 Twin Falls (12:30 p.m.)
No. 8 Mountain Home @ No. 1 Century (12:30 p.m.)
SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Filer HS
No. 4 Buhl vs. No. 1 Filer (11 a.m.)
No. 3 Kimberly vs. No. 2 Gooding (12:30 p.m.)
SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Murtaugh HS
No. 5 Glenns Ferry vs. No. 4 Raft River (2 p.m.)
SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Shoshone HS
No. 10 Richfield vs. No. 7 Murtaugh (12:30 p.m.) — Play-in
No. 9 Camas County vs. No. 8 Sun Valley Community School (2 p.m.) — Play-in
Richfield/Murtaugh vs. No. 2 Lighthouse Christian (3:30 p.m.)
Camas/SVCS vs. No. 1 Carey
No. 6 Hagerman vs. No. 3 Hansen
No. 5 Castleford vs. No. 4 Dietrich
College
Volleyball
Colorado Northwestern CC @ CSI (3 p.m.)
Idaho Basketball Academy Elite League
The Idaho Basketball Academy Elite League is taking team registrations from now through Monday, Oct. 15. The AAU league has divisions for boys and girls in grades three to six. Games will be played at Burley, Minico and Jerome high schools, as well as other locations in the Magic Valley. Register online at http://idahobasketballacademy.wordpress.com or call Kaly Gillette-Shippen at (208)572-5522 for more information.
Minico Fall Youth Basketball Camps
Minico High School will host its fall youth basketball camps in the next few weeks. The girls camps will run on Monday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 17, and the boys camps will take place the following two Tuesdays: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. The camps will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each day, and check-in will start at 5:30 p.m. the first day. The cost is $20, and new Minico Nike game jerseys will be available for discount.
For more information, contact Ty Shippen at (208)-390-9719 or Anna Bateman at (970)381-3458.
