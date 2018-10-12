Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday’s Local Schedule

Prep

Boys soccer

No. 5 Canyon Ridge @ No. 2 Century (1 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference championship

No. 6 Twin Falls @ No. 1 Wood River (1 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference loser-out, winner-to-state

Filer vs. Weiser @ Timberline HS (1 p.m.) — 3A state play-in

Girls soccer

No. 2 Century @ No. 1 Twin Falls (1 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference championship

No. 5 Wood River @ No. 3 Preston (1 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference loser-out, winner-to-state

No. 5 Declo @ No. 2 Kimberly (1 p.m.) — High Desert Conference loser-out, winner-to-state

Volleyball

GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

No. 6 Pocatello vs. No. 3 Burley @ Twin Falls HS (11 a.m.)

No. 5 Wood River vs. No. 4 Minico @ Century HS (11 a.m.)

No. 7 Canyon Ridge @ No. 2 Twin Falls (12:30 p.m.)

No. 8 Mountain Home @ No. 1 Century (12:30 p.m.)

SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Filer HS

No. 4 Buhl vs. No. 1 Filer (11 a.m.)

No. 3 Kimberly vs. No. 2 Gooding (12:30 p.m.)

SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Murtaugh HS

No. 5 Glenns Ferry vs. No. 4 Raft River (2 p.m.)

SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Shoshone HS

No. 10 Richfield vs. No. 7 Murtaugh (12:30 p.m.) — Play-in

No. 9 Camas County vs. No. 8 Sun Valley Community School (2 p.m.) — Play-in

Richfield/Murtaugh vs. No. 2 Lighthouse Christian (3:30 p.m.)

Camas/SVCS vs. No. 1 Carey 

No. 6 Hagerman vs. No. 3 Hansen 

No. 5 Castleford vs. No. 4 Dietrich

College

Volleyball

Colorado Northwestern CC @ CSI (3 p.m.)

Idaho Basketball Academy Elite League

The Idaho Basketball Academy Elite League is taking team registrations from now through Monday, Oct. 15. The AAU league has divisions for boys and girls in grades three to six. Games will be played at Burley, Minico and Jerome high schools, as well as other locations in the Magic Valley. Register online at http://idahobasketballacademy.wordpress.com or call Kaly Gillette-Shippen at (208)572-5522 for more information.

Minico Fall Youth Basketball Camps

Minico High School will host its fall youth basketball camps in the next few weeks. The girls camps will run on Monday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 17, and the boys camps will take place the following two Tuesdays: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. The camps will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each day, and check-in will start at 5:30 p.m. the first day. The cost is $20, and new Minico Nike game jerseys will be available for discount.

For more information, contact Ty Shippen at (208)-390-9719 or Anna Bateman at (970)381-3458.

