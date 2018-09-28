Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Saturday’s Local Schedule

Prep

Boys soccer

Jerome @ Canyon Ridge (12:30 p.m.)

Bliss @ Declo (1 p.m.)

Kimberly @ Community School (1 p.m.)

Filer @ Wendell (5:45 p.m.)

Girls Soccer

Canyon Ridge @ Jerome (11 a.m.)

Bliss @ Declo (11 a.m.)

Kimberly @ Community School (11 a.m.)

Filer @ Wendell (4 p.m.)

Swimming

Canyon Ridge, Minico, Wood River, Jerome, Kimberly @ Gooding/Shoshone Invite, Twin Falls City Pool

Volleyball

Buhl vs. Parma, Homedale @ Parma

Burley, Minico @ Bingham Invitational, Utah

Wood River @ Rocky Mountain Invite

Kimberly @ Parma

Declo @ Raft River

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

College

Volleyball

Snow @ CSI (3 p.m.) — Follow @VictorFlores_TN on Twitter for live updates

Gooding Elks Two-Man Best Ball

Gooding Elks Lodge will host a two-man best ball golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7 at Gooding Golf Course and Country Club. The cost is $65 per player, and there is a seven-stroke max spread. There will be a special event and lunch immediately following play on Saturday at the Elks Lodge (426 California St., Gooding).

To sign up, call 208-934-9977, go to the golf shop or mail entries to Gooding C.C., PO Box 61, Gooding, Idaho 83330.

YMCA Youth Basketball Ball-handling Clinic

The Magic Valley YMCA will host a youth basketball ball-handling clinic on Oct. 13, 2018 at the Lighthouse Christian School gym. The clinic, intended for children from the second to eighth grades, costs $35 for YMCA members and $50 for non-members. Second-to-fourth graders will attend the clinic from 9-11 a.m., while fourth-to-eighth graders will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic will be led by Jessica Tews Montgomery, the owner of Tews School of Basketball who has taught basketball classes for 10 years. The first 100 participants to register in person at the YMCA will receive a free basketball.

For more information, contact Jeaneth Glenn at (208) 733-4384 ext. 105 or jeaneth@ymcatf.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments