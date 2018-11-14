Try 1 month for 99¢

Thursday's Local Schedule

Prep

Football

Carey vs. Lighthouse Christian @ Holt Arena, Pocatello (7 p.m.) — 1A Division II state championship

Girls Basketball

Camas County @ Hansen (6 p.m.)

Burley @ Twin Falls (7:30 p.m.)

Preston @ Canyon Ridge (7:30 p.m.)

Pocatello @ Jerome (7:30 p.m.)

Highland @ Minico (7:30 p.m.)

Columbia @ Mountain Home (7:30 p.m.)

Gooding at Wood River (7:30 p.m.)

Valley @ Declo (7:30 p.m.)

Murtaugh @ Shoshone (7:30 p.m.)

Carey @ Butte County (7:30 p.m.)

Hagerman @ Lighthouse Christian (7:30 p.m.)

CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp

The annual CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will be held on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 on the College of Southern Idaho campus and the Expo Center. The camp will provide instruction in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching from coaches at high school, college and professional levels.

For more information, visit athletic.csi.edu and/or call 208-308-4025 or 208-308-4024.

