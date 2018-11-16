Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday’s Local Schedule

Prep

Girls Basketball

Twin Falls @ Ridgevue (3 p.m.)

Buhl @ Snake River (4 p.m.)

Filer @ Homedale (4 p.m.)

Minico @ Bishop Kelly (5 p.m.)

Wendell @ Rimrock (7:30 p.m.)

Hansen @ Twin Falls Christian Academy (7:30 p.m.)

College

Men’s basketball

CSI vs. Mesa CC @ Hilex Poly Invitational, Twin Falls (7:30 p.m.)

Women’s basketball

CSI @ Midland NIT Tournament

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Volleyball

CSI vs. Miami Dade @ Hutchinson, Kan. (5:30 p.m. MT) — NJCAA Division I championship

Bruin Baseball/Softball Orange Fundraiser

The Twin Falls High School baseball and softball teams began their annual fruit fundraiser this week. The teams are selling boxes of oranges (about 40 oranges per box) for $25, available for pre-order between now and Wednesday, Nov. 28. The boxes will be delivered between Dec. 10 and 14. To order, contact a TFHS baseball or softball player or one of the teams’ head coaches. Cash or checks can be made payable to: Twin Falls High School Baseball or Softball. All proceeds will go to both programs.

For more information, contact TFHS baseball coach Tim Stadelmeir at 208-404-1321 or stadelmeirti@tfsd.org, or contact TFHS softball coach Tonia Burk at 208-733-6551 or burkto@tfsd.org.

CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp

The annual CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will be held on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 on the College of Southern Idaho campus and the Expo Center. The camp will provide instruction in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching from coaches at high school, college and professional levels.

For more information, visit athletic.csi.edu and/or call 208-308-4025 or 208-308-4024.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments