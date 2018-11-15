Try 1 month for 99¢

Friday’s Local Schedule

Prep

Football

Declo vs. North Fremont @ Holt Arena, Pocatello (5:30 p.m.) — 2A state championship

Oakley vs. Valley @ Holt Arena, Pocatello (8:15 p.m.) — 1A Division II state championship

Girls Basketball

Blackfoot @ Burley (7:30 p.m.)

Buhl @ Canyon Ridge (7:30 p.m.)

Century @ Wood River (7:30 p.m.)

Filer @ Nampa Christian (7:30 p.m.)

Liberty Charter @ Glenns Ferry (7:30 p.m.)

Dietrich @ Oakley (7:30 p.m.)

Hagerman @ Castleford (7:30 p.m.)

Rimrock @ Richfield (7:30 p.m.)

College

Football

Boise State @ New Mexico (7 p.m.)

Men's basketball

CSI vs. Columbia Basin CC @ Hilex Poly Invitational, Twin Falls (7:30 p.m.)

Women's basketball

CSI @ Midland NIT Tournament 

Volleyball

CSI vs. Seward County @ Hutchinson, Kan. (5:30 p.m. MT) — NJCAA Division I tournament semifinals

CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp

The annual CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will be held on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 on the College of Southern Idaho campus and the Expo Center. The camp will provide instruction in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching from coaches at high school, college and professional levels.

For more information, visit athletic.csi.edu and/or call 208-308-4025 or 208-308-4024.

