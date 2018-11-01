Try 1 month for 99¢

Friday’s Local Schedule

Prep

Football

Fruitland @ Kimberly (7 p.m.) — 3A state quarterfinals

Gooding @ Homedale (7 p.m.) — 3A state quarterfinals

Oakley @ Idaho City (7 p.m.) — 1A Division I state quarterfinals

Raft River vs. Prairie @ Kibbie Dome, Moscow (7 p.m.) — 1A Division I state quarterfinals

Dietrich @ Lighthouse Christian (7 p.m.) — 1A Division II state quarterfinals

North Canyon Medical Center Turkey Bowl

The North Canyon Medical Center will be hosting a 6-on-6 flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB) fields on 14th Ave. East in Gooding. The cost to enter is a donation of one child’s coat per player that will go to the Coats for Kids program.

To register, find team rules and get more information, visit www.ncm-c.org.

