Friday's Local Schedule
Prep
Football
Castleford @ Camas County (3:30 p.m.)
Minico @ Century, Holt Arena (5:30 p.m.)
Twin Falls @ Jerome (7 p.m.) — Follow @swhooley27 on Twitter for live updates
Burley @ Wood River (7 p.m.)
Canyon Ridge @ Mountain Home (7 p.m.)
Kimberly @ Buhl (7 p.m.)
Filer @ Declo (7 p.m.)
Wendell @ Gooding (7 p.m.)
Raft River at Glenns Ferry (7 p.m.)
Butte County @ Valley (7 p.m.)
Murtaugh @ Carey (7 p.m.)
Hansen @ Dietrich (7 p.m.)
Richfield @ Hagerman (7 p.m.)
Volleyball
Calvary @ Twin Falls Christian Academy (6 p.m.)
College
Volleyball
USU Eastern @ CSI (7 p.m.)
YMCA Youth Basketball Ball-handling Clinic
The Magic Valley YMCA will host a youth basketball ball-handling clinic on Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Lighthouse Christian School gym. The clinic, intended for children from the second to eighth grades, costs $35 for YMCA members and $50 for non-members. Second-to-fourth graders will attend the clinic from 9-11 a.m., while fourth-to-eighth graders will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic will be led by Jessica Tews Montgomery, the owner of Tews School of Basketball who has taught basketball classes for 10 years. The first 100 participants to register in person at the YMCA will receive a free basketball.
For more information, contact Jeaneth Glenn at (208) 733-4384 ext. 105 or jeaneth@ymcatf.com.
Idaho Basketball Academy Elite League
The Idaho Basketball Academy Elite League is taking team registrations from now through Monday, Oct. 15. The AAU league has divisions for boys and girls in grades three to six. Games will be played at Burley, Minico and Jerome high schools, as well as other locations in the Magic Valley. Register online at http://idahobasketballacademy.wordpress.com or call Kaly Gillette-Shippen at (208)572-5522 for more information.
Minico Fall Youth Basketball Camps
Minico High School will host its fall youth basketball camps in the next few weeks. The girls camps will run on Monday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 17, and the boys camps will take place the following two Tuesdays: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. The camps will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each day, and check-in will start at 5:30 p.m. the first day. The cost is $20, and new Minico Nike game jerseys will be available for discount.
For more information, contact Ty Shippen at (208)-390-9719 or Anna Bateman at (970)381-3458.
