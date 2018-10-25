Try 1 month for 99¢

Friday’s Local Schedule

Prep

Football

Dietrich @ North Gem (3 p.m.) — 1A Division II playoffs first round

Murtaugh @ Mackay (5 p.m.) — 1A Division II playoffs first round

Minico vs. Skyline (5:30 p.m.) — 4A playoffs first round

Oakley @ Raft River (7 p.m.) — Follow @swhooley27 on Twitter for live updates

Idaho Falls @ Twin Falls (7 p.m.) — 4A playoffs first round

Teton @ Kimberly (7 p.m.) — 3A playoffs first round

Grace @ Valley (7 p.m.)

Volleyball

4A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Rocky Mountain HS

Twin Falls vs. Bonneville (9 a.m.)

Burley vs. Middleton (11 a.m.)

Twin Falls/Bonneville vs. Burley/Middleton (2 p.m.) — Loser-out

Twin Falls/Bonneville vs. Burley/Middleton (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals

3A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Mountain View HS

Gooding vs. Timberlake (9 a.m.)

Filer vs. Homedale (11 a.m.)

Gooding/Timberlake vs. Filer/Homedale (2 p.m.) — Loser-out

Gooding/Timberlake vs. Filer/Homedale (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals

2A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Capital HS

Declo vs. West Jefferson (11 a.m.)

Declo/West Jefferson vs. Malad/Nampa Christian (2 p.m.) — Loser-out

Declo/West Jefferson vs. Malad/Nampa Christian (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals

1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT @ Skyview HS

Shoshone vs. Compass Charter (11 a.m.)

Shoshone/Compass Charter vs. Ambrose/Prairie (2 p.m.) — Loser-out

Shoshone/Compass Charter vs. Ambrose/Prairie (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals

1A DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT @ Borah HS

Lighthouse Christian vs. Clark Fork (9 a.m.)

Carey vs. Horseshoe Bend (11 a.m.)

Lighthouse Christian/Clark Fork vs. Logos/Watersprings (2 p.m.) — Loser-out

Carey/Horseshoe Bend vs. Rockland/Salmon River (2 p.m.) — Loser-out

Lighthouse Christian/Clark Fork vs. Logos/Watersprings (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals

Carey/Horseshoe Bend vs. Rockland/Salmon River (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals

College

Volleyball

Salt Lake CC @ CSI (7 p.m.)

North Canyon Medical Center Turkey Bowl

The North Canyon Medical Center will be hosting a 6-on-6 flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB) fields on 14th Ave. East in Gooding. The cost to enter is a donation of one child’s coat per player that will go to the Coats for Kids program.

To register, find team rules and get more information, visit www.ncm-c.org.

