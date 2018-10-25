Friday’s Local Schedule
Prep
Football
Dietrich @ North Gem (3 p.m.) — 1A Division II playoffs first round
Murtaugh @ Mackay (5 p.m.) — 1A Division II playoffs first round
Minico vs. Skyline (5:30 p.m.) — 4A playoffs first round
Oakley @ Raft River (7 p.m.) — Follow @swhooley27 on Twitter for live updates
Idaho Falls @ Twin Falls (7 p.m.) — 4A playoffs first round
Teton @ Kimberly (7 p.m.) — 3A playoffs first round
Grace @ Valley (7 p.m.)
Volleyball
4A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Rocky Mountain HS
Twin Falls vs. Bonneville (9 a.m.)
Burley vs. Middleton (11 a.m.)
Twin Falls/Bonneville vs. Burley/Middleton (2 p.m.) — Loser-out
Twin Falls/Bonneville vs. Burley/Middleton (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals
3A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Mountain View HS
Gooding vs. Timberlake (9 a.m.)
Filer vs. Homedale (11 a.m.)
Gooding/Timberlake vs. Filer/Homedale (2 p.m.) — Loser-out
Gooding/Timberlake vs. Filer/Homedale (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals
2A STATE TOURNAMENT @ Capital HS
Declo vs. West Jefferson (11 a.m.)
Declo/West Jefferson vs. Malad/Nampa Christian (2 p.m.) — Loser-out
Declo/West Jefferson vs. Malad/Nampa Christian (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals
1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT @ Skyview HS
Shoshone vs. Compass Charter (11 a.m.)
Shoshone/Compass Charter vs. Ambrose/Prairie (2 p.m.) — Loser-out
Shoshone/Compass Charter vs. Ambrose/Prairie (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals
1A DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT @ Borah HS
Lighthouse Christian vs. Clark Fork (9 a.m.)
Carey vs. Horseshoe Bend (11 a.m.)
Lighthouse Christian/Clark Fork vs. Logos/Watersprings (2 p.m.) — Loser-out
Carey/Horseshoe Bend vs. Rockland/Salmon River (2 p.m.) — Loser-out
Lighthouse Christian/Clark Fork vs. Logos/Watersprings (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals
Carey/Horseshoe Bend vs. Rockland/Salmon River (4 p.m.) — Quarterfinals
College
Volleyball
Salt Lake CC @ CSI (7 p.m.)
North Canyon Medical Center Turkey Bowl
The North Canyon Medical Center will be hosting a 6-on-6 flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB) fields on 14th Ave. East in Gooding. The cost to enter is a donation of one child’s coat per player that will go to the Coats for Kids program.
To register, find team rules and get more information, visit www.ncm-c.org.
