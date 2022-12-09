So close: Idaho's Stetson Jorgensen clings to steer wrestling lead at NFR

Idaho cowboy Stetson Jorgensen had a chance to stretch his lead atop the steer wrestling world standings on Friday night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. He didn’t.
But Jorgensen didn’t fall from the No. 1 spot, either.
After the penultimate performance of pro rodeo’s 10-night Super Bowl inside the Thomas & Mack Center, Jorgensen remained about $4,000 ahead of Mississippi cowboy Will Lummus, who also missed out on the money Friday night, setting up a dramatic finish for the event’s gold buckle.
Blackfoot’s Jorgensen, who is seeking his first world title after finishing third in 2019 and second in 2020, has totaled $235,287 this season, a career high. Lummus, who won the average at last year’s NFR and finished second in the world, has $231,212.
Come Saturday night, they’ll have one run apiece to decide a champion.
Tristen Hutchings was the only Idaho cowboy to collect a paycheck, the fourth of his first trip to the NFR, in the ninth round.
The Monteview bull rider scored 88.5 points aboard GR Trailers Lil Loco from Hi Lo ProRodeo in Arkansas, good for second place and a $23,794 payday. He’s won more than $110,000 in Las Vegas to vault to third in the world, with $251,539.
Also Friday night:
- After cashing two straight nights, Rigby bulldogger Dirk Tavenner, like Jorgensen and Lummus, couldn’t crack the top six. He clocked 4.7 seconds, behind Lummus (4.4) and ahead of Jorgensen (5.2).
- Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno made his eighth qualified ride in nine tries, scoring 81.5 points aboard a bucking horse named Assault from Rafter G Rodeo in Texas, but missed the payline by two points. The NFR rookie sits 12th in the world standings with $165,913.
- Rexburg bull rider Garrett Smith got dumped for third night in a row. He’ll go into the final round in seventh place in the world ($185,002).
The NFR wraps up Saturday night with a 6:45 performance.