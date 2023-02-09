How’s it going for Idaho cowboy Jacob Lees so far this season?

“Man, I’ve made money just about everywhere I’ve went,” Lees told the Times-News on Wednesday before hitting the road again, this time to Texas for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

He chuckled and added, “It’s been pretty good.”

After his 2022 season was cut short by a nerve injury in his elbow that required surgery, possibly even sabotaging his first qualification for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Lees has picked up where he left off last July and determined to earn his first trip to Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old bareback rider is firmly in NFR-qualifying territory, sitting 11th in the world standings — though it’s still only early February, months away even from the summertime’s “Cowboy Christmas.”

But the money is adding up. Lees has pocketed $14,308 in the early going, already more than half his 2022 winnings of $27,185. His biggest payday was a December stop at the Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings, Montana, where he placed second and won just over $6,600.

Last summer, Lees was riding with similar confidence, sitting 18th in the standings and dreaming of the national finals. Then, suddenly, his season was over.

“I talked to a doctor and he said, ‘We need surgery — now,’” he recalled.

His elbow was in “some pretty rough shape” and the nerve injury had weakened his riding hand to the point he didn’t have the strength to hold his rigging, he admitted.

“I was confident I was going to get to the NFR (last year), and I’m starting this year with the same mindset,” Lees said. “I feel good, I feel confident.”

And that’s even with “a little bit of numbness” in his right riding hand

But, he added, “I have the strength in my hand. It’s just a little bit numb sometimes.”

One of seven children from a ranching family near Caldwell, Lees is the only cowboy of the group – a life choice he said surprised his parents.

He was a quick study. Lees qualified for the Idaho state and national high school finals in 2012, 2013 and 2014, then made the College National Finals Rodeo for three straight years — including 2017 as the bareback riding champion from the West Coast Region, one of 11 geographical divisions in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Lees turned pro in 2019.

“I think my folks thought it would just be a phase. They were like, ‘OK, we’ll take you to the rodeo,’” said Lees, who now split his time between Idaho and California. “But it’s something I just love with a passion.”

He’ll love it even more when, one of these years, he’s parked in Las Vegas for 10 days in December.