Richfield boys confront defending state champs, key injury

4A Great Basin Actioin

BRUIN BITES

Boys basketball: Twin Falls, coming off a Jan. 21 home win over Mountain Home, looks to keep that winning drive alive as they travel to Jerome on Tuesday.

Girls basketball: Twin Falls will look for a reset on Tuesday at home against Mountain Home after stumbling in a Jan. 20 loss against Minico.

HAWK TALK

Boys basketball: Coming of a Jan. 19 loss, Canyon Ridge hosts Mountain Home on Wednesday.

Girls basketball: Canyon Ridge puts a three-game winning streak on the line at home against Vallivue on the Tuesday.