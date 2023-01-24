Richfield boys confront defending state champs, key injury

The Richfield boys basketball team has checked off many firsts this season.
Rising to the challenge, the Tigers have defeated Carey and Dietrich for the first time in at least three years. And head coach Chris Taber told the Times-News he hadn’t seen a 12-0 start in seven years — a winning streak that ended last week against Camas County.
Now, on Wednesday, Richfield storms the court in Rockland against the defending 1A D2 champions.
“We have come out of some big games unscathed this season,” Taber said. “We beat Lighthouse, one of the better teams in their conference. Carey is going to give you a game, night in and night out. We won that game.”
Led by returning 1A D2 Player of the Year Teague Matthews, the Bulldogs (16-1 overall, 8-0 conference) aren’t a team to underestimate. They sit atop the 1A D2 Rocky Mountain Conference.
“He’s a rebounding machine,” Taber said of Matthews, adding that Rockland runs a solid 1-3-1 defense.
If the Tigers are to win, they’ll need to do it without Clay Kent, one of the team’s key players who went down with an elbow injury sustained in a Jan. 10 win against Camas County.
“Clay digs deep for the team, and he helps everyone find another level during games,” said Taber. “We are searching for who’s going to step up and fill that role when we aren’t playing well.”
The Tigers rallied the following week.
Against a tough Dietrich team, Luke Dalton and Jamen Fuchs each hit for 22 points, and Hudson Lucero contributed nine points and nine rebounds.
Richfield also handled Hagerman, winning again by more than 20 points.
“Kobyn Benzeval, a junior, is starting to get his feet under him and get some confidence,” Taber said. “I’m going to be looking more down the bench for other younger guys to step up.”
He added of his team, “They are hungry. We have plenty of opportunities to fix problems on the court.”
Hunger wasn’t enough against Camas County last week, when Taber said “ball movement was lacking” and on-court communication was a rare challenge.
Now, stumbling after their first loss and facing an injury, the Tigers are presented with an opportunity to wipe it all away against one of the best teams in the state before focusing on the district tournament.
The 1A D2 Sawtooth Conference only has one ticket to state, too.
“The district tournament is going to be brutal,” Taber said of the double-elimination tourney. “You can’t slip up.”