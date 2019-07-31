HAILEY — The summer fun continues in the Wood River Valley with the Sun Valley PBR Classic, a Professional Bull Riders touring pro-division event. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the top 35 riders will appear at 7 p.m., and the high-energy competition will begin at 8 p.m. This family-friendly event will take place at the Hailey Rodeo Arena in Werthheimer Park, 781 Airport Way, Hailey.
Top bull riding athletes will attend from as far as Australia, Brazil and Mexico. They will use exceptional skill to stay on big, ornery bulls for a full eight seconds. Young local bull riders will also get in on the action, and the Cowboy Lifestyle Network team is looking forward to watching some of these young guns test their skills and ride among their Professional Bull Riders heroes.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $55 for the Pendleton VIP bullpen ticket which includes a special seating area, grass-fed beef from Silver Springs Ranch, cocktails and beer.
To purchase tickets, call 1-866-443-8849 or go to eventbrite.com/e/sun-valley-pbr-classic-tickets-63589519966 or visit Les Schwab Tires, the Hailey Visitor Center, Atkinson’s Market or the Sun Valley-Ketchum Visitor Center in Ketchum.
