Pomerelle resort set for annual bike race this weekend

The Pomerelle Pounder, now in its 22nd year, is one of the oldest bike races in the Gem State. The resort will open the mountain to all guests from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition to watching the bicycle race, which uses a one-mile trail that descends 1,000 vertical feet, the event is being billed by Pomerelle as an opportunity for residents to hike, ride the chair lift and eat at Pomerelle’s outdoor grill.