TWIN FALLS — Carey was prepared for a fight on Tuesday night against No. 1 seed Castleford, which had won six straight games and owned a regular-season win in the teams’ only matchup.

The Panthers, however, had a difference maker: Carsn Perkes, who scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds to finish a 53-51 victory on Idaho Central Court at the College of Southern Idaho to win the Snake River Conference title and earn a trip to the 1AD1 state tournament.

“I’m really proud of both teams making it to the championship,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “We figured it would be a battle, but we had to play our game. Due to these kids’ resilience, we rattled a little but never broke.”

This victory avenged a five-point loss earlier in the season to the Wolves. Perkes led the down-to-the-wire district game with 27 points, and Owen Parke added 11 points for the Panthers.

“This is cool, it’s my last district game. I have lost in the district championship game two years in a row and really wanted this win,” Perkes said. “Now, let’s just play at state, and let’s win. I’m going to be happy for a moment, but now I’m just focused on winning in state.”

Perkes found his rhythm in the second quarter, knocking down two 3-pointer and three baskets to help Carey into a 27-17 lead at halftime.

The Wolves rallied back, aided by Santi Alvarado’s 17 points, to set up a frantic finish.

Alvarado tied the score at 51-all with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But Perkes had the ball in his hands at the end, driving the court for a layup to avoid overtime and win the game.

Castleford still has a chance to join Carey at next week’s state tournament in the Treasure Valley. The Wolves will play Valley on Thursday for the conference’s second bid.

Pedro Robles tallied 17 points and Kyle Christensen added 16 as the Vikings picked up a 54-48 victory over Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday to set up the winner-to-state matchup.

