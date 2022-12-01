 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Party on! Idaho cowboy Tristen Hutchings wins bull riding on opening night of NFR.

Idaho came up a winner on the opening night of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Against the odds, too.

Monteview cowboy Tristen Hutchings, competing on rodeo’s grandest stage for the first time, got the better of one of the baddest bulls in the pens on Thursday night, riding Party Animal for 90.5 points to win the first of 10 performances at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Just how impressive was Hutchings’ ride? He’s only the fourth cowboy since 2020 to make the eight-second buzzer aboard the bucking bull from Stockyards ProRodeo in Texas – and this trip was worth a $28,914 payday.

Party Animal broke quickly from the chutes, immediately jumping and twisting in a wild attempt to toss Hutchings, who appeared just for a moment to slide toward the animal’s backside before righting himself. The bull settled into a spot in the dirt, continuing to spin and kick before the buzzer.

The 22-year-old Hutchings arrived in Vegas in the top 5 in bull riding with some $160,000 in season winnings, a remarkable rise from his rookie year in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The cowboy from remote Jefferson County, northwest of Idaho Falls, won just $22,328 and finished 52nd in the world standings in 2021.

Hutchings wasn’t the only Idaho cowboy to pocket a paycheck on Thursday night.

Blackfoot’s Stetson Jorgensen padded his lead atop the world steer wrestling standings with a third-place finish in 4.2 seconds, good enough for $17,255.

Rexburg’s Garrett Smith (82.5, bulls) and Challis’ Kade Bruno (84.5, saddle bronc) made successful rides but finished out of the money. The Gem State’s only other national finals qualifier, Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner, clocked 7.0 on his first bulldogging run, well off the winning time of 3.8 seconds.

The NFR's second performance is Friday night, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

At a glance

WHAT: The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

WHEN: The 10-day competition runs through Dec. 10. Performances start at 6:45 p.m. MST.

WHERE: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

WHO: The top 15 contestants in each event, based on season winnings, will compete for a share of the $10.9 million prize purse. The full field includes 120 cowboys and cowgirls.

WATCH: All performances will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and streamed online on The Cowboy Channel Plus. In Twin Falls: DISH Network (chfr. 232) and DIRECTV (ch. 603).

