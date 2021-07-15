Oakley to host 3 on 3 tournament

OAKLEY — Oakley High School is hosting its Pioneer Days 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament. The tournament will take place on July 23 and 24.

1st through 8th grade will play on July 23, with the high school and open divisions playing on July 24.

Registration for the younger division will take place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. on the day of the games. Cost is $45 a team.

High School registration will be held from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on July 24. Cost is $60 a team.

Please make all checks payable to Oakley High School Basketball.

A maximum of 4 players will be allowed on each team.

Cash prizes and T-shirts will be awarded to the winning teams.

For questions, contact Kody Beck at 208-312-2784 or Matt Payton at 208-431-3433.

