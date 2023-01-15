 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOCUS | SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT

'No mercy': Kimberly enjoys breakthrough girls basketball season

Kimberly girls basketball off to a hot start

Mekell Wright, right, talks to her teammates during practice on Tuesday in Kimberly.

KIMBERLY — “No mercy.”

That’s the motto the Kimberly girls basketball team adopted for the 2022-23 season, Macy Dille told the Times-News this week. The Bulldogs (11-6) have taken it to heart, already surpassing their top win total of the past three seasons, besting the previous high of nine.

“We have bonded as a team and grown together, flowing better and being more well-rounded as players,” senior Mekell Wright said this week while stressing the improvement in the team since the beginning of the season.

Wright, a first-team all-conference selection last season, holds herself to a personal standard of 15 points a game. She’s accomplished that on multiple occasions, highlighted by a 33-points outburst against Marsh Valley and 18 points against Buhl on Dec. 14.

Kimberly girls basketball off to a hot start

Kimberly's Kelsey Stanger shoots the ball during practice last week. 

“We work well together and communicate,” said senior Kelsey Stanger, a second-team all-conference pick a year ago. “We all want to win.”

And there’s a healthy competitive spirit within the Bulldogs’ ranks.

“I have always loved competition, I really like team sports,” Wright said. “I like the feeling of coming together as a team and creating something.”

Added Stanger, “Being super competitive and winning motivates me.”

The Bulldogs are preparing to close the regular season with a few competitive conference rematches. It’s unlikely that type of pressure will rattle a team that includes five players who are coming off a 3A state volleyball championship.

“The basketball team has set high goals and has a different level of confidence while handling pressure,” Kimberly head coach Scott Plew told the Times-News, adding they tasted a championship, and so far, that winning spirit has spilled over.

The Bulldogs’ senior leadership also continues to encourage the team and help them develop strategies to overcome challenges.

They made strides, for example, after reviewing an early-season game against Snake River, which placed third in the 2021-22 championships. In their November meeting, Kimberly lost 51-27.

Kimberly girls basketball off to a hot start

Kimberly's Macy Dille shoots a lay-up during the Bulldogs' practice on Tuesday.

When the teams met again on Jan. 7, the game played out far differently. Kimberly set a dominating presence in the paint with blocks throughout the first half, Stanger found room to knock down a couple of 3-pointers and the Bulldogs led 26-24 in the third quarter.

While Kimberly fell nine points short at the end, the improvement was marked.

“They can step on the court and compete with anyone,” Plew said. “We don’t do too many things, just a few things very well.”

Kimberly has also experienced a change in coaching, with Plew, the school’s former football coach, leading the way in his first year coaching high school basketball.

“We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses. And we capitalize on those strengths,” Plew said.

“We know what it takes to win,” Stanger said, adding the new coaching strategies have helped the team unlock its full potential.

The Bulldogs travel to Filer on Tuesday, then jump over to Gooding on Thursday to close out conference play. Kimberly finishes the regular season at home against Declo on Jan. 26.

More inside

Magic Valley prep sports roundup, Page B3

