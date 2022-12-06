No bull: Idaho cowboy Tristen Hutchings wins for third time at NFR

Idaho cowboy Tristen Hutchings is competing at his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
He’s making a name for himself. And a lot of money, too.
For the third time in six rounds, Hutchings won the bull riding, this time surviving a spin cycle aboard Caddyshack of Rocky Mountain Rodeo for 88 points on Tuesday night inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The 22-year-old from Monteview vaulted into third place in the world standings with his second straight win, earning another $28,914 to push his season winnings to $227,755. He’s pocketed nearly $90,000 so far at the NFR, quadrupling the winnings from his entire 2021 rookie season on the PRCA tour.
Hutchings debuted in grand style at the national finals last week, riding for 90.5 points to win the opening round while becoming just the fourth cowboy since 2020 to make the eight-second horn aboard a bull named Party Animal from Stockyards ProRodeo in Texas.
People are also reading…
After being tossed in the next three rounds, Hutchings rebounded Monday night with another 90.5-point ride to claim his second victory.
Idaho’s second bull rider in the field walked away with a paycheck in the sixth round, too.
Rexburg’s Garrett Smith finished fifth, scoring 84 points aboard Mad Money from New Frontier Rodeo. He picked up $7,462 to move within a few hundred dollars of sixth in the world standings. His season winnings sit at $185,002.
Meanwhile, Stetson Jorgensen remained No. 1 in steer wrestling but lost nearly $23,000 from his lead atop the world standings. The Blackfoot cowboy missed out on the money after bulldogging in 4.8 seconds, then watched his most serious challenger for a gold buckle finish second in the round.
With a 3.8-second run, Mississippi cowboy Will Lummus moved over the $200,000 mark this year and within about $28,000 of Jorgensen’s lead.
Jorgensen, with season winnings of $233,733, already the most of his career, is seeking his first world title. He finished third in 2019 and second in 2020 before ending up 12th last year.
Idaho’s other qualifier in steer wrestling, Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner, remained without an NFR paycheck. He finished in 5.4 seconds in an especially quick round that required a 4.1 to cash out.
Also Tuesday night, Challis saddle bronc Kade Bruno rode for 81.5 points but missed out a second straight payday. He split fifth in the fifth round, earning $6,063 for his first career NFR cash.
The national finals continue Wednesday with the seventh performance, beginning at 6:45 p.m.