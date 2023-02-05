CAREY — Big heart in a small school, Carsn Perkes continually shows up for the Panthers.

“Never count yourself out. We are smaller, and no one expects us to accomplish a ton, but we don’t agree. We believe we can win,” Perkes told the Times-News, while explaining the team’s motto into the final weeks of the regular season.

With Perkes leading the way, Carey can’t be counted out — even after moving into the larger 1A D1 conference this season. The senior has amassed 12 double-doubles in 18 games this season, according to MaxPreps.com.

That’s a 67% chance that Perkes will score in double digits and corral 10 rebounds or more. Not many teams have that sort of player.

“He has become a great team player,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson told the Times-News. “He scores points — but he’s also selfless, he draws double-teams and has improved on finding an open person.”

Perkes wouldn’t even let an illness slow him down this season.

“Last week, he was sick when we played Valley. He didn’t start and was throwing up in the bathroom at halftime,” said Simpson.

He still managed to contribute 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the Panthers’ conference win.

His impact on the Panthers’ program began immediately upon his transfer during his junior year from Richfield, another highly competitive 1A school.

Perkes developed a passion for basketball at a young age. He told the Times-News his father was his elementary school coach, but after attending a Utah Jazz game, his passion was lit, eventually shifting his goals.

“I started working at basketball more and got a lot better,” he said, adding he plays multiple sports but devoted as much time as possible to perfecting his skills on the basketball court.

“I kept working in the offseason and focused on getting in shots,” Perkes said, “In my sophomore year, I would spend two hours in the gym every day during the summer and would also get in a workout.”

He’s carried that drive to succeed into his final prep season.

“I just want to win. If I have to put up 30 points, I will,” he said. “But I will get everyone the ball if they are making their shots. I would rather do that and would rather see everyone be successful.”

The Panthers, with five seniors on the roster, have a strong camaraderie. Carey was sitting in fourth among 10 teams in the conference standings heading into the weekend.

Conner Simpson, one of those seniors and a key shooter, is continually looking for ways to contribute.

“I like to play good defense and help set up my teammates,” said Simpson. “We figured out everyone wants to beat us, and we have taken that to heart, and we all want to win.

Of Perkes, Simpson said, “Carsn is an amazing basketball player. He is great on offense, a great shooter and a great defender. He has a competitive drive that helps fuel the team.”

The challenges of a new conference, where the Panthers don’t always match up — on paper, at least — have further united the team.

“We are definitely a smaller team, height-wise, but we have speed and push the ball up the floor,” Perkes said. “We box out and are not afraid to fly in and get a rebound.”

Added Simpson, “The schedule has been more physical, every team is good. We have to show up every night for every team because everyone wants to beat you.”

Carey hosts Murtaugh on Wednesday in its final conference game.

Close 1 of 11 Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Carsn Perkes passes the ball in traffic during the team's practice on Tuesday. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Carsn Perkes shoots free throws during the Panthers' practice on Tuesday. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Conner Simpson runs drills during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Nik Versis shoots layups during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Nik Versis, right, messes with teammate Carsn Perkes lightheartedly during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Cris Gamino passes off the ball during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Carsn Perkes has posted 12 double-doubles in 18 games this season to lead the Panthers. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Preston Wood looks to make a layup during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Owen Parke shoots layups during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Conner Simpson talks about the season during an interview Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Carsn Perkes runs agility and speed drills during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. PHOTOS: Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Led by Carey's Carsn Perkes, Carey basketball looks to contend for a title this year. 1 of 11 Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Carsn Perkes passes the ball in traffic during the team's practice on Tuesday. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Carsn Perkes shoots free throws during the Panthers' practice on Tuesday. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Conner Simpson runs drills during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Nik Versis shoots layups during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Nik Versis, right, messes with teammate Carsn Perkes lightheartedly during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Cris Gamino passes off the ball during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Carsn Perkes has posted 12 double-doubles in 18 games this season to lead the Panthers. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Preston Wood looks to make a layup during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Owen Parke shoots layups during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Conner Simpson talks about the season during an interview Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School. Carey looks to go far in boys basketball Carey's Carsn Perkes runs agility and speed drills during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School.