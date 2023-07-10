FAIRFIELD — The first time Mitch Pollock of Twin Falls stepped into the chute for a saddle bronc ride was at 21.

Even with no experience, Pollock never considered himself at a disadvantage.

“I got on my first one, it felt so natural, and the feeling I got was like this is what I’m supposed to do,” Pollock told the Times-News after a first-place ride at the Camas County Pro Rodeo last weekend.

The decision to start rodeoing followed after a major change occurred in his athletic career. He was a catcher during his freshman season at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, when he tore his labrum.

Pollock transferred to the College of Southern Idaho after the injury. He saw some bullpens but ultimately felt his time on the diamond was ending.

“After a year and a half, I saw the door shutting for my baseball career,” he said.

When considering the next step, he turned to his experience growing up in a ranching family and the next move became clear.

His path led to saddle bronc riding.

“It was just like I was meant to ride buckin’ horses. I picked it up fairly fast. I had great coaches, and I was able to take some hits,” he said. “I ended up rodeoing for the College of Southern Idaho for four or five years, got a few degrees from there, and met my wife.”

“So, I just made Southern Idaho my home. I love it.”

And the experience gained at CSI mixed with some natural ability and a little luck, Pollock began making a name for himself through the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

He became a PRCA member in 2015. He eventually qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in saddle bronc riding in 2019, at 27, where he placed in one round to rank 14th with 171.5 points in the two-head average.

That same year, he finished 13th in the world standings with $125,196 and now ranks 31st.

His first-place $1,929 payday this last weekend at C Me Later Arena in Fairfield moves him a few steps closer to qualifying for the NFR. The win followed the 84-point ride on Mighty Eagle.

“I have seen that horse before, it’s a really good horse. So, I was pretty excited to come get on it,” he said. “I’m an hour and a half from the house so it’s nice to get a win close to home. My wife was able to come watch me, and the adrenaline getting on with friends and family, it’s pretty special, and it’s hard to explain to some people.”

He added, “I’m just glad it all worked out, and move on to the next one now.”

Who won the Camas County Pro Rodeo? The results from last weekend's rodeo at C Me Later Arena in Fairfield. BAREBACK RIDING: ROUND: 1

CONTESTANT: Clay Stone

STOCK: Red Velvet

STOCK SCORE: 22 / 21.5

SCORE: 85.5

PAYOFF: $1,874 STEER WRESTLING: ROUND: 1

CONTESTANT: Baylor Roche

TIME: 4.5 sec.

PAYOFF: $1,009 TEAM ROPING: ROUND: 1

CONTESTANT: Billy Bob Brown / Kirby Blankenship

TIME: 5.7 sec.

PAYOFF: $1,499 SADDLE BRONC RIDING: ROUND: 1

CONTESTANT: Mitch Pollock

STOCK: Mighty Eagle

STOCK SCORE: 20 / 20.5

SCORE: 84

PAYOFF: $1,929 TIE-DOWN ROPING: ROUND: 1

CONTESTANT: Wyatt Muggli

TIME: 9.3 sec.

PAYOFF: $1,111 BARREL RACING: ROUND: 1

CONTESTANT: Jessie Telford

TIME: 15.31 sec.

PAYOFF: $955 BULL RIDING: No winners for the event.

Pollock said he plans on staying busy riding throughout July and August as he continues to battle for a few more strong rides to help push him into contention for the NFR. The top 15 in each event qualify.

“I’m right there, I just need a couple of big wins and I’m right back in the hunt to get to the national finals,” he said. “So, we are just going to keep staying positive and let the chips land where they may.”

“I’m super excited for the rest of this season. I feel like I’m on a good uphill climb right now.”

Pollock has put some years behind him since his first ride at CSI, and age became a topic of conversation. But this still isn’t a major concern for the saddle bronc rider.

“Some people are like 30, ‘Oh man, you are getting old,’ but you have to take into consideration I started late too,” he said. “I’m still learning, and I feel like I’m starting to progress. In the past couple of months, I’m starting to pick some stuff up.”

Another veteran, Malad’s Olin Hannum, 45, became a PRCA steer wrestler in 2003.

Hannum earned two Wrangler NFR qualifications (2011, 2017), and stands 23rd in the world.

He shares a similar view when considering how age factors into rodeoing.

“I don’t really worry about it. I just go out and try to compete every time. And sometimes experience helps, and sometimes it doesn’t,” he told the Times-News during the Camas County Pro Rodeo. “But I feel like I know what I need to do and I don’t play as many mental games I see with the younger guys. I feel like I’m trying to compete as good as anybody and try to get on some good horses.”

Hannum earned about $23,000 throughout June, while also grabbing three titles and a pair of second place wins.

These wins move him forward as he continues to hunt for his third NFR qualification.

“At the start of the year. I wanted to win the circuit, I’m sitting really good in the circuit right now,” he said. “My goal right now is to make the national finals and win a gold buckle if I can get there.”

