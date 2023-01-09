 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOCUS | TIMES-NEWS PICK OF THE WEEK

Minico puts undefeated Great Basin record on the line against Canyon Ridge

Girls Basketball - Minico Vs. Burley

Minico's Carlie Latta comes up behind Burley's Kelsi Pope during their game Thursday night, Dec. 3, 2020, at Burley High School.

Minico hosts Canyon Ridge in a 4A Great Basin Conference matchup on Tuesday night.

The teams' first matchup in November was a tight affair. The encore figures to be more of the same.

The first-place Spartans (8-5 overall, 6-0 Great Basin) have been remarkably consistent in conference games, averaging an impressive 54.5 points per game.

Minico is coming off a tough victory over Burley (4-10, 1-5). The first quarter remained close but CJ Latta and Audri Gonzales capitalized at the foul line closing out the quarter, 16-10.

Burley came alive in the second quarter, putting up 17 points to take the lead, 27-24. The Spartans hit the gas in the fourth quarter, tallying 19 points to Burley's four points, and won 55-37.

Latta finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals. Jaycee Stoud followed with nine points and three rebounds. Haylee Stoud hit five points, two rebounds and five assists.

But Canyon Ridge (7-6, 3-4) has the talent that presents a challenge for the Spartans.

Across town rivals battle it out on the hardwood

Canyon Ridge's Lily Teske drives on Twin Falls' Halle Egbert during their game Great Basin game on Dec. 1 at Twin Falls High School.

The Riverhawks are coming off a conference loss to Mountain Home (11-3, 4-3). Lily Teske contributed 19 points and Shelby Geiger hit for eight points, but Canyon Ridge struggled to control the second half.

Keep an eye on Lily Teske, Ava Martin and Berkley Dille as they often lead Canyon Ridge in scoring. The Riverhawks average 42.5 points per game. 

The first game between the teams on Nov. 29 was close throughout but ended with Minico on the right side of a 48-44 score. The difference in the game: Canyon Ridge's 16 turnovers.

Latta led the Spartans with 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and nine steals. Gonzales contributed two points, two rebounds and three steals, and Jaycee Stroud had four points, three rebounds and two steals.

Canyon Ridge was led by Teske, who hit a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. She also had four steals. Berkley Dille followed with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal.  

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball - Minico Vs. Burley

Minico's Haylee Stroud shoots the ball during their game Thursday night, Dec. 3, 2020, at Burley High School.
