Making money: Idaho cowboy Dirk Tavenner scores first NFR payday

A steer wrestler from Idaho won big at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night.
It wasn’t Stetson Jorgensen this time.
Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner broke through in the seventh round of pro rodeo’s 10-night Super Bowl at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, stopping the clock in 3.8 seconds to score the first payday of his second trip to the national finals.
Tavenner finished second to Montana cowboy Ty Erickson, the bulldogging winner for the second time in three nights. He picked up $22,851.
Jorgensen finished out of the money for the second straight night but kept his top spot in the world standings. The Blackfoot cowboy, seeking his first gold buckle, leads Mississippi cowboy Will Lummus by about $28,000 with three rounds to go.
Lummus also missed out on a paycheck Wednesday night. Erickson, meanwhile, moved into third place, about $47,000 off Jorgenen’s lead.
Tavenner wasn’t the only Idaho contestant to find the pay window.
Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno cashed for the second time in three nights, winning money on Wall Street, a bucking horse from California’s Four Star Rodeo Company. Bruno’s 86-point ride, good for fourth in the round, was worth $12,125.
The Gem State bull riders, meanwhile, had a rough go.
On a night when only three cowboys made the eight-second horn, Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings and Rexburg’s Garrett Smith ended up in the dirt.
Still, Hutchings remained No. 3 in the world standings, buoyed by nearly $90,000 in winnings so far at the NFR.
“At the end of the season, I got on a heater, and I think it’s carried into here,” Hutchings told prorodeo.com after winning Tuesday’s round. “I didn’t ever slow down getting on practice bulls or putting in the work at the gym. So, this is exactly what I’ve thought about and dreamed about. It's definitely life-changing money and there are a ton of nerves, but at the end of the day it’s about having fun. That’s when I think most bull riders are at their best.”
Smith, who split first in the third round, is sitting seventh in the world.
The NFR’s eighth performance is Thursday, beginning at 6:45 p.m.