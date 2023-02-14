No. 10 CSI softball heads to Texas for six games

The 10th-ranked College of Southern Idaho softball team will play its third and final pre-conference tournament this week in Waco, Texas.

The Golden Eagles (8-2) are scheduled for six games in three days against Texas schools, beginning with a Thursday doubleheader against Blinn College. CSI will also play two games against McLennan Community College, the host school, and a single game against Tyler Junior College before finishing with another matchup against Blinn on Saturday.

Then it’s on to Scenic West Athletic Conference play. The Golden Eagles open with a March 3 doubleheader against Snow College of Utah in their 2023 debut at First Federal Field.

IDHSAA softball, baseball rules meetings in Twin Falls

The Idaho High School Activities Association will hold state rules meetings on Thursday at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 N College Rd. W., Room 301.

The softball meeting is at 6 p.m., followed by the baseball meeting at 7 p.m. To register, go online to www.idhsaa.org.

For information, call Gary Krumm, District IV baseball and softball umpire commissioner, at 208-731-3709 or email garydkrumm@gmail.com.

– Times-News