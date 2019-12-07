Youth Lacrosse seeking coaches and coordinators
Snake River Lacrosse is in the process of organizing U12 and U14 teams in the Magic Valley area for the 2020 season. This is our third season and we are in need of energetic adults who are interested in coaching and/or coordinating youth lacrosse for the 2020 season. These are volunteer positions. Experience not needed, but a desire to provide a safe, fun and competitive environment is. Interested candidates will be provided training though the U.S. Lacrosse Coach Development Program and must clear a mandatory national background screening. We serve players in the Twin Falls, Kimberly, Filer, Jerome and surrounding areas. Player registration will open in January, with practices starting in March. Interested candidates or for more information call John Lamm at 208-490-6547 or email SnakeRiverLax@gmail.com.
Jerome Recreation District BasketballThe Jerome Recreation District will be holding basketball clinics and leagues, and registration is available now. Information and registration is available for all three items at jeromerecreationdistrict.com, by phone at 208-324-3389, in person at 2032 South Lincoln Ave. Jerome, or by mail to PO Box 289, Jerome, ID, 83338.
Youth Basketball League: Registration is open until Dec. 27 for grades 1-4 for the season that begins Jan. 18.
Kindergarten Basketball Clinic: Registration is open until Feb. 24. The clinic will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, 26, March 2 and March 4 in Gym 2. Participants will receive a basketball, and the clinic will teach the fundamentals of the game in a non-competitive environment. Cost is $15 for in-district participants and $25 for out-of-district participants.
Men’s basketball league: Registration is open until Jan. 3 and is filled on a first come, first served basis until the 12 league spots are filled. The team fee is $400, and teams must have a minimum of eight players. The six-week season begins Jan. 20 with a double-elimination tournament to follow.
CSI baseball camp is in December
The College of Southern Idaho will hold its annual baseball camp for participants aged 10 to 18 from Dec. 27 through 29 at CSI’s indoor facility. Instruction will include hitting, pitching, fielding, catching and base-running.
The cost is $250 for new attendees and $225 for returning campers. Extra sessions will be available each night on a first-come basis and will cost $50 for two one-hour sessions.
To register or for more information, email bwalker@csi.edu or go to athletics.csi.edu.
