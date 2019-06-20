Alumni football opportunity
TWIN FALLS — Any high school football alums in the Magic Valley who want to take part in full-contact football will have the opportunity this fall. Alumni Football USA is looking to set up games for graduates of Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Filer, Buhl, Kimberly, Wood River, Minico, Burley, Jerome, Gooding, Wendell, Shoshone, Declo and other local schools.
Games will take place in late August and early September. Preparation will begin with team meetings July 13. Times and places are to-be-announced.
If you are interested in playing, contact Bob Cazet at 707-322-7650 or go to alumnifootballusa.com.
