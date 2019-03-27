Try 3 months for $3

Magic Valley YMCA offers spring basketball for 1st- to 4th-graders

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is taking registrations for the Spring Youth Basketball Program, open to first- through fourth-graders. Games will be held in the Y’s tennis building, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.

Practices will begin the week of May 6, with games held Saturdays from May 18 to June 29. There will be no games on May 25.

The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is April 22. Registrations after the deadline will be subject to availability and a $15 late fee.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Each participant will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed to play at least half of every game. The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental league focusing on participation, skill development, fun and making new friends.

Volunteer coaches are needed. If you are interested, call 208-733-4384. For more information, go to ymcatf.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments