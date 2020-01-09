Elks National Hoops Shoot
The Snake River Elks Lodge is sponsoring a hoop shoot at Jerome High School on Jan. 11. Registration is at 9:30 a.m., and the shoot begins at 10 a.m. Boys and girls aged 8-13 will have a chance to participate. Winners from each age group will advance to the district shoot at Minico High School on Jan. 25. There is no cost to participate.
Contact Jerry Diehl for more info at 208-308-8215.
Gooding recreation district now offering pickleball
The Gooding Recreation District now has pickleball. Courts are available from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. No charge for paddles, balls, and court time. Call Smokey Legarreta at 208-539-0710 for more information.
You have free articles remaining.
Little Dribblers and Bruin Basketball camp
Twin Falls High School will host a basketball camp for boys and girls in preschool through fifth grade from 8 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 and Jan. 25.
The cost is $35, which includes a T-shirt and a custom Bruin basketball. The campers will perform at halftime of the Twin Falls girls game against Canyon Ridge on Jan. 28.
Visit tf.tfsd.org/event/little-dribblers-bruin-basketball/2020-01-18 for a registration form.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.