{{featured_button_text}}

Register for 5K Fun Walk with your dog Saturday

TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will hold a 5K Fun Walk to benefit the Humane Society and XrossWay Fitness at 8 a.m. Saturday at Sunway Soccer Complex, 2700 East, south of Pole Line Road. Walk the course and stay for the after-party to meet sponsors and vendors.

Of course, your canine friend is invited to join the fun. There will be special recognition for those dogs that come dressed-to-impress and for the best bark. All dogs must be leashed at all times.

The cost is $40 per individual and $50 per family. Dogs get in free. Register before Sept. 15 and receive a free T-shirt. To register, go to csportsnation.org/c-run-events" target="_blank">csportsnation.org/c-run-events.

For more information, go to csportsnation.org.

NFL Flag Football comes to town Saturday

TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will hold NFL Flag Football for first- to sixth-grade boys and girls beginning Saturday, with Saturday morning games. Time and location have yet to be announced.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Upon joining the league, you will receive positive and inspiring coaching and an NFL-branded shirt and flags.

The cost is $75 per athlete. Get the early-bird special for $65. To register, go to csportsnation.org.

Gooding Elks Two-Man Best Ball Tourney starts Saturday

GOODING — The Elks Two-Man Best Ball Tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Gooding Golf Course, 1951 U.S. Highway 26. There will be a seven-stroke max difference.

The cost is $65 per player. Lunch will be provided Saturday, followed by a special event.

To sign up, call 208-934-9977.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments