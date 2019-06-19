{{featured_button_text}}

Alumni football game opportunity

Any high school football alums in the area who want to take part in full-contact football will have the opportunity this fall. Alumni Football USA is looking to set up games for graduates of Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Wood River, Minico, Jerome, Burley, Buhl, Filer, Gooding, Kimberly, Declo, Wendell, Shoshone and other Magic Valley schools that are interested.

Games will take place in late August and early September, and preparation will begin with team meetings Saturday, July 13. Times and places are TBA.

If you are interested in playing, contact Bob Cazet at (707) 322-7650 or visit alumnifootballusa.com for more information.

Pickleball class available Thursday

TWIN FALLS — If you want to learn how to play pickleball, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation will offer a class from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Paddles and balls will be available.

The cost is $15. To register, call 208-736-2265.

