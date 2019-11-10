CSI baseball camp is in December
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will hold its annual baseball camp for ages 10 to 18 from Dec. 27 through 29 at CSI’s indoor facility. Instruction will include hitting, pitching, fielding, catching and base-running.
The cost is $250 for new attendees and $225 for returning campers. Extra sessions will be available each night on a first-come basis and will cost $50 for two one-hour sessions.
To register or for more information, email bwalker@csi.edu or go to athletics.csi.edu.
Tanner Hazelbaker’s Hooprich basketball camp is Nov. 16
Twin Falls graduate and professional basketball player Tanner Hazelbaker will be holding a basketball camp at the Magic Valley YMCA on Nov. 16 for participants aged five and above. Ages five to seven will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., ages eight to 11 will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., and ages 12 and above will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 for members of the YMCA and $15 for non-members. Call (208) 733-4384 for more information or to register.
