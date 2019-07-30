{{featured_button_text}}

Buhl football dates to know

BUHL — If you are involved in the Buhl football program, here are some important upcoming dates:

  • Monday at 6 p.m. — mandatory meeting for all athletes. There will be a parents’ meeting immediately afterward. Both will be in the Buhl High School auditorium, 1 Indian Territory.
  • Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. — first practice and gear checkout in the high school gym.
  • Practice times after Aug. 12 will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. All athletes must have a current physical to practice.

Gooding fall sports registration

GOODING — The Gooding Recreation District is holding fall sports registration for football, soccer and cheer. The cost is $60 for tackle football for fifth and sixth grades, $40 for flag football for second to fourth grades, $25 for soccer for kindergarten to sixth grade and $25 for cheer for kindergarten to sixth grade plus $50 for a uniform.

To register, call Smokey Legarreta at 208-539-0710 or email 21statechamps86@gmail.com.

