Buhl football dates to know
BUHL — If you are involved in the Buhl football program, here are some important upcoming dates:
- Monday at 6 p.m. — mandatory meeting for all athletes. There will be a parents’ meeting immediately afterward. Both will be in the Buhl High School auditorium, 1 Indian Territory.
- Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. — first practice and gear checkout in the high school gym.
- Practice times after Aug. 12 will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. All athletes must have a current physical to practice.
Gooding fall sports registration
GOODING — The Gooding Recreation District is holding fall sports registration for football, soccer and cheer. The cost is $60 for tackle football for fifth and sixth grades, $40 for flag football for second to fourth grades, $25 for soccer for kindergarten to sixth grade and $25 for cheer for kindergarten to sixth grade plus $50 for a uniform.
To register, call Smokey Legarreta at 208-539-0710 or email 21statechamps86@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.