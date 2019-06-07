Father’s Day Pickleball Bash
TWIN FALLS — The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls is hosting the 2nd annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash from June 13-15. Women’s doubles will take place June 13, men’s doubles on June 14 and mixed doubles on June 15. Matches start at 8 a.m. and go until about 3 p.m.
Registration closes on June 11. Players can register at www.pickleballtournaments.com.
Ketchum offers Summer Youth Recreation Program
KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program is now open. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.
The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older and available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.
All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.
Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.
For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.
Hailey hosts Wood River Volleyball Camp
HAILEY — Expert coaches with extensive college coaching experience will present the Wood River Volleyball Camp June 17 to 19 at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
Mike Welch, former USA Youth National Team head coach and 17-year veteran NCAA Division I and II college head coach, will lead sessions. Keisha Fisher, former assistant coach at Idaho State University and team captain at the University of Utah, will also work with attending volleyball players.
The camp will have a positive atmosphere and proven curriculum with expert skills instruction, position training, game scenarios and competitions for players in fifth through 12th grade. Learn and improve your game in a fun new way using the exclusive Meme and Do TM. Court-side visual volleyball memes, video, speed radar and other technology will help players improve visually.
To register, email mike@peakvolleyball.com or go to peakvolleyballcamps.com/.
For more information, go to peakvolleyballcamps.com/indoor-wood-river-idaho.
