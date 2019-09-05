The library’s Scramble Fore Books is Saturday
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Public Library Foundation invites you to participate in its Scramble Fore Books golf scramble at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Golf Course on Grandview Drive. This is a four-person scramble for 18 holes.
Prices vary according to the number of teams you have, from $350 to $1,000. A sponsorship fee is $150. One cart for two players is included in the registration fee, as is a barbecue lunch served from noon to 2 p.m. You can also purchase Mulligans and raffle tickets.
To register, go to twinfallspubliclibrary.org, scroll down to Support the Library and then down to Learn More About the TFPL Foundation. Register your team and/or your sponsorship. Request your preference for the morning or afternoon tee time — first come, first served. Or pick up a brochure at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., to register.
Prizes will be awarded to morning and afternoon scramblers. Awards will be given to first and second places for the men’s and mixed/ladies’ divisions, closest-to-the-pin and men’s and ladies’ longest drive. There will be dozens of great raffle prizes and a 2019 Toyota RAV4 for a hole-in-one, provided by Wills Toyota.
Proceeds will benefit the Twin Falls Public Library.
For more information, call the foundation office at 208-736-6205.
NFL Flag Football Combine is Sept. 14
TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will host an NFL Flag Football Combine for boys and girls in grades 1 to 6. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at XrossWay Fitness Center, 1385 Parkview Drive, Twin Falls.
Youth will be tested on the 20-yard dash, the 5/10/5 shuttle, vertical, broad jump, medicine ball throw and open position drills.
The cost is $7 per athlete. To register, go to csportsnation.org.
Golf scramble is Sept. 21
JEROME — The Rotary Club of Jerome will host its 31st annual Four-Person Golf Scramble at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 93 Golf Ranch. Proceeds will go to support Rotary’s annual Christmas Basket Project.
The entry fee is $65 per person which includes a barbecue dinner following the tournament.
Buhl Public Library golf fundraiser is Sept. 21
BUHL — The Buhl Library Foundation has organized Tee Off for Books, the eighth annual fundraiser for the Buhl Public Library. The golf scramble is set for Sept. 21 at the Clear Lake Country Club located in the scenic Snake River Canyon by Buhl.
Registration will start at 8 a.m., or participants can register in advance at the library. To have a registration form sent to you or for more information, call 208-543-6500.
The shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. with a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. Team prizes for first and second team gross and for the putting contest will be provided. A silent auction will also take place.
Tee box and tournament sponsorships are currently available.
Proceeds will be used for underwriting library operations such as library programming, materials, technology upgrades and furnishings.
Register for 5K Fun Walk with your dog
TWIN FALLS —C Sports Nation will hold a 5K Fun Walk to benefit the Humane Society and XrossWay Fitness at 8 a.m. Oct. 5 at Sunway Soccer Complex, N. 2700 East. Walk the course and stay for the after-party to meet sponsors and vendors.
Of course, your canine friend is invited to join the fun. There will be special recognition for those dogs that come dressed-to-impress and for the best bark. All dogs must be leashed at all times.
The cost is $40 per individual and $50 per family. Dogs get in free. Register before Sept. 15 and receive a free t-shirt. To register, go to csportsnation.org/c-run-events.
For more information, go to csportsnation.org.
You have free articles remaining.
NFL Flag Football set for Oct. 5
TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will hold NFL Flag Football for first- to sixth-grade boys and girls beginning Oct. 5, with Saturday morning games. Time and location have yet to be announced.
Upon joining the league, you will receive positive and inspiring coaching and an NFL-branded shirt and flags.
The cost is $75 per athlete. Get the early-bird special for $65. To register, go to csportsnation.org.
Thursday’s high school sports
Volleyball
Richfield at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Declo at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Camas County at Hagerman, 7 p.m.
Raft River at Aberdeen, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone/Lighthouse Christian and Carey, 5 p.m.
Murtaugh/Oakley at Dietrich
Jerome/Buhl at Canyon Ridge
Hansen at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Kimberly, 4:30 p.m.
Bliss at Wendell, 4:30 p.m.
Buhl at Filer, 4:30 p.m.
Gooding at Declo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Kimberly, 6:15 p.m.
Bliss at Wendell, 6:15 p.m.
Buhl at Filer, 6:15 p.m.
Declo at Gooding, 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.