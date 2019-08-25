Jerome Golf Scramble
The Rotary Club of Jerome will put on its 31st Annual 4 Person Scramble golf tournament Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at 93 Golf Ranch. The entry fee is $65 per person, which includes a barbecue dinner following the tournament. All proceeds will go to support the Annual Christmas Basket Project.
Magic Valley Amateur golf event
The 2019 Magic Valley Amateur will be Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 at the Twin Falls Golf Club. The format will be stroke play with an entry fee of $90 per player. To sign up, call the Twin Falls Golf Club at (208) 733-3326 or visit twinfallsgc.com for more information.
The library’s Scramble Fore Books is Sept. 7
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Public Library Foundation invites you to participate in its Scramble Fore Books golf scramble at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Twin Falls Golf Course on Grandview Drive. This is a four-person scramble for 18 holes.
Prices vary according to the number of teams you have, from $350 to $1,000. A sponsorship fee is $150. One cart for two players is included in the registration fee, as is a barbecue lunch served from noon to 2 p.m. You can also purchase Mulligans and raffle tickets.
To register, go to twinfallspubliclibrary.org, scroll down to Support the Library and then down to Learn More About the TFPL Foundation. Register your team and/or your sponsorship. Request your preference for the morning or afternoon tee time — first come, first served. Or pick up a brochure at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., to register.
Prizes will be awarded to morning and afternoon scramblers. Awards will be given to first and second places for the men’s and mixed/ladies’ divisions, closest-to-the-pin and men’s and ladies’ longest drive. There will be dozens of great raffle prizes and a 2019 Toyota RAV4 for a hole-in-one, provided by Wills Toyota.
Proceeds will benefit the Twin Falls Public Library.
For more information, call the foundation office at 208-736-6205.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.