TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge High School Lady Hawks will hold a basketball camp from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday at the Canyon Ridge gym. Fifth- through 12th-grade girls are invited to attend.

The cost is $50 on the first day of camp. The fee includes a t-shirt basketball and player evaluation.

Coaches will be the Canyon Ridge women’s staff and the varsity Lady Hawk basketball players.

Lady Bruins host basketball camp

TWIN FALLS — The Twins Falls High School Lady Bruins will hold a basketball camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 5 at the high school gym, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Girls entering third- through ninth-grades are invited to attend.

The cost will be $45 which includes a certificate, t-shirt and basketball.

Instructors will include program coaches and current Lady Bruin basketball players. The camp will include station work emphasizing offensive and defensive fundamentals as well as position-specific drill work. There will be camp competitions including shooting, ball-handling and dribbling.

For registration forms, call Coach Jones at 208-420-7588 or email jonesna@tfsd.org.

Make checks payable to Twin Falls Lady Bruin Basketball.

Mail registration forms to Twin Falls High School, C/O Nancy Jones, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301.

