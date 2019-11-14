CSI baseball camp is in December
The College of Southern Idaho will hold its annual baseball camp for participants aged 10 to 18 from Dec. 27 through 29 at CSI’s indoor facility. Instruction will include hitting, pitching, fielding, catching and base-running.
The cost is $250 for new attendees and $225 for returning campers. Extra sessions will be available each night on a first-come basis and will cost $50 for two one-hour sessions.
To register or for more information, email bwalker@csi.edu or go to athletics.csi.edu.
Tanner Hazelbaker’s Hooprich basketball camp is Nov. 16Twin Falls graduate and professional basketball player Tanner Hazelbaker will be holding a basketball camp at the Magic Valley YMCA on Nov. 16 for participants aged 5 and above. Ages 5 to 7 will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., ages 8 to 11 will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., and ages 12 and above will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 for members of the YMCA and $15 for non-members. Call (208) 733-4384 for more information or to register.
Twin Falls HS baseball/softball fruit fundraiser
The Twin Falls High School baseball and softball teams are kicking off the annual fruit fundraiser. All proceeds will go to help support both of the programs. All sales will have to be pre-ordered since they are being shipped. Prices are $25 per box for boxes of oranges or grapefruits. Make checks payable to Twin Falls High School Baseball or Twin Falls High School Softball.
Pre-orders are available until Dec. 4. The fruit will be delivered between Dec. 16 and 20. Contact a prospective Bruin baseball or softball player to order, or contact one of the coaches:
Baseball: Tim Stadelmeir at stadelmeirti@tfsd.org or (208) 404-1321
Softball: Tonia Burk at burkto@tfsd.org or (208) 733-6551
