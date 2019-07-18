High school football officials needed
TWIN FALLS — The Idaho High School Activities Association 4th District needs high school football officials. Training and meetings will begin soon, and the State Rules Clinic is scheduled for July 30. All coaches will meet at 6 p.m. and all officials at 7 p.m. that day at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.
Anyone interested in officiating this fall must attend this meeting. For more information, call Kenny Lively at 208-731-8919.
Gooding fall sports registration
GOODING — The Gooding Recreation District is holding fall sports registration for football, soccer and cheer. The cost is $60 for tackle football for fifth and sixth grades, $40 for flag football for second to fourth grades, $25 for soccer for kindergarten to sixth grade and $25 for cheer for kindergarten to sixth grade plus $50 for a uniform.
To register, call Smokey Legarreta at 208-539-0710 or email 21statechamps86@gmail.com.
Magic Valley Amateur golf event
The Magic Valley Amateur will be at the Gooding Golf Course on Wednesday and July 25. The cost is $65 without a cart, and includes two continental breakfasts, lunch on the second day, and tee prizes. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. To register, call the Gooding Golf Course at (208) 934-9977 or Rosemary at (208) 961-0007.
Twin Falls Muni Golf Tournament is Saturday
TWIN FALLS — The 12th annual Friends of the Muni Golf Tournament will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start Saturday at the Twin Falls Golf Club, 545 Grandview Drive.
The entry fee is $75 per player which includes green fees, carts and dinner, or $340 per team. There will also be raffle tickets for various prizes including a 2020 season pass.
Proceeds will benefit the Twin Falls Community Foundation. To sign up, call 208-733-3326 or visit the club.
Jerome two-person golf scramble starts Saturday
JEROME — The Jerome Country Club will host a two-day, two-person golf scramble and best ball tournament Saturday and Sunday at 649 Golf Course Road. There will be men’s, women’s and couples’ flights with a $10,000 minimum payout.
The entry fee is $140 per team. To register, call the Jerome Country Club at 208-324-5281.
Magic Valley Amateur Golf Tournament begins Wednesday
GOODING — The Magic Valley Amateur Golf Tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Wednesday and July 25 at the Gooding Golf Course, 1951 U.S. 26. The cost is $65, without a cart, and includes two continental breakfasts, lunch on July 25 and tee prizes.
To register, call 208-934-9977 or Rosemary at 208-961-0007.
Register for Jerome Wrestling Camp by Wednesday
JEROME — Jerome High School will host its Wrestling Camp from Wednesday to July 26, taught by Chris Bono — head coach of the University of Wisconsin. The price is $145 or $160 for on-site registration. Team pricing is available.
To register, go to twwrestling.org. For more information, call Seth at 435-406-4073 or email wrightseth17@gmail.com.
