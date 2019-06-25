Buhl Sagebrush Days Fun Run/Walk is July 4
BUHL — The city will hold a fun run/walk during Sagebrush Days at 8 a.m. July 4 beginning in the Furniture Room parking lot, 1104 Main St. Registration starts at 7 a.m.
There will be 5k and 10k runs and a 5k walk. Awards will be provided for the top male and female in each age group and the top three male and female overall winners.
Registration before Sunday is $20 per person or $60 per family. On the day of the race, the cost is $25 per person and $80 per family.
To register, go to magicvalleytiming.com or visit the Buhl Chamber of Commerce. Make checks payable to Buhl Key Club.
For more information, call Steve Kaatz at 208-543-8576 or email Spkaatz@gmail.com.
Alumni football opportunity
TWIN FALLS — Any high school football alums in the Magic Valley who want to take part in full-contact football will have the opportunity this fall. Alumni Football USA is looking to set up games for graduates of Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Filer, Buhl, Kimberly, Wood River, Minico, Burley, Jerome, Gooding, Wendell, Shoshone, Declo and other local schools.
Games will take place in late August and early September. Preparation will begin with team meetings July 13. Times and places are to-be-announced.
If you are interested in playing, call Bob Cazet at 707-322-7650 or go to alumnifootballusa.com.
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Scramble
The Jerome Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble fundraiser will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Jerome Country Club. Money raised will go toward the Chamber of Commerce, and there will be raffle tickets sold to be donated to a local non-profit charity.
Four-person teams are $100 per person, which includes cart rental and dinner.
If you would like to sponsor a hole and have your business name on a sign at the tee box and have an interactive presence at the hole, the cost is $250.
Call (208) 324-2711 with any questions.
