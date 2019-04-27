Ketchum offers Summer Youth Recreation Program
KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program is now open. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.
The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older and available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.
All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.
Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.
For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.
BUHL ATHLETIC PHYSICAL NIGHT
FOR 2019-2020 BHS & BMS ATHLETES
Dr. Justin Cleverly and his staff, Dr. Bryan Mason and his staff, along with Dr. Stringham from St. Lukes, and Dr. Knott and her staff from North Canyon Medical are providing their professional services to the students of Buhl. There will also be several local nurses donating their time to help support Buhl Athletics.
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Place: Buhl High School – Use Main Entrance
Time: 6 to 6:45 p.m. - Grades 6, 7, & 8 (2019-20SY)
6:45 to 8 p.m. - Grades 9, 10, 11, & 12 (2019-20SY)
For: Students who will be attending Buhl High School or Buhl Middle School in the fall of the 2019 – 20 school year and who want to participate in athletics.
Cost: $20.00 per student, payable the night of the examination. All the money goes directly back to Buhl Athletics (Cash only! Checks will not be accepted.)
Why: The Idaho High School Activities Association and the Buhl School District require a current physical examination be on file for a youngster to participate in athletics. Students wishing to participate in athletics during the 2019-2020 school year must receive a physical examination dated after May 1, 2019.
Enclosed with this announcement is the Idaho High School Activities Association Health Examination and Consent form. Please complete the front portion of the form prior to arriving at the school on Physical Night. The form must be signed by a parent/guardian and the student. Students should wear shorts and T-shirts on this night. Eye exams will be given. Students should wear glasses or contacts if prescribed.
The Physical Night is a great opportunity for a student to receive a medical examination conveniently done and for little cost. The doctors and nurses will donate the entire cost of the physical night to Buhl Athletics. This health screening is certainly not a substitute for a more complete physical exam by your own health care provider. This is a directed exam, designed to detect only problems that could result from athletic participation.
Students are not allowed to participate or practice without a valid physical on file.
Saturday, April 27
Baseball
Jerome at Burley, (2) 12 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Century, (2) 12 p.m.
Twin Falls at Preston, (2) 11 a.m.
Glenns Ferry vs Rockland at American Falls, 1 p.m.
Rodeo
District V High School Rodeo, Shoshone 2 pm
District VI High School Rodeo, Burley Slack 2 pm Perf 6 pm
Softball
Jerome at Burley, (2) 12 p.m.
Declo at Gooding, 11 a.m.
Twin Falls at Preston, (2) 11 a.m.
Canyon Ridge at Century, (2) 12 p.m.
Tennis
Minico, Burley at Gate City Invite, Pocatello
Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, Wood River, Sun Valley Community School at Capital Invite
Track & Field
Valley, Carey at Monte Andrus, Valley 2 pm Field Events 11 a.m. 3200m 12:45 p.m
