Magic Valley YMCA offers spring basketball for 1st- to 4th-graders
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is taking registrations for the Spring Youth Basketball Program, open to first- through fourth-graders. Games will be held in the Y’s tennis building, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.
Practices will begin the week of May 6, with games held Saturdays from May 18 to June 29. There will be no games on May 25.
The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is April 22. Registrations after the deadline will be subject to availability and a $15 late fee.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed to play at least half of every game. The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental league focusing on participation, skill development, fun and making new friends.
Volunteer coaches are needed. If you are interested, call 208-733-4384. For more information, go to ymcatf.com.
Ketchum offers Summer Youth Recreation Program
KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program is now open. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.
The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older — available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.
All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.
Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.
For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.
Apply for Golden Eagle Spring Golf Fling
TWIN FALLS — Apply by Friday for the Golden Eagle Spring Golf Fling which will be April 26 at the Canyon Springs Golf Course. This four-person scramble is presented by the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagle Booster Club and Swire Coca-Cola.
The entry fee is $60 per player and includes green fees, cart, range balls and a barbecue dinner. All teams must fill out a registration form and pay in advance.
The field is limited to the first 25 paid teams. To sign up, call Harold Johnson at 208-316-5526 or email vmhljohn@cableone.net.
Friday, April 19
Baseball
Jerome at Pocatello, (2) 3 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Kimberly, 4:30 p.m.
Wood River at Burley, (2) 3 p.m.
Minico at Canyon Ridge, (2) 3:30 p.m.
Preston at Filer, 4:30 p.m.
Rodeo
District V High School Rodeo, Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.
District VI High School Rodeo, Rupert 7 p.m.
Softball
Minico at Canyon Ridge, (2) 3 p.m.
Jerome at Pocatello, (2) 3 p.m.
Declo vs Soda Springs 10:45 a.m.at Malad Tournament
Declo vs Bear Lake, 4 p.m.at Malad Tournament
Wendell vs West Side, 9 a.m.at Malad Tournament
Wendell vs Bear Lake, 12:30 p.m.at Malad Tournament
Tennis
Sugar-Salem at Gooding, 10 a.m.
Track & Field
Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Wood River, Burley—Great Basin Conference at Minico 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.