Register for BCRD’s Youth Soccer League by Friday
HAILEY — Registration for Blaine County Recreation District’s Youth Soccer League is open through Friday. This popular program emphasizes skill development, sportsmanship and fun and is open to boys and girls in kindergarten to sixth grade. The season runs from Sept. 3 to Oct. 19, with a mandatory one-hour skills evaluation for first- through sixth-grade players the week next week.
The kindergarten program is a co-ed, clinic-style soccer development program that will practice Mondays and Wednesdays. First- to sixth-grade teams will be separated by gender and age, will practice twice a week and will play games on Saturdays. All practices and games for the league will take place in Hailey.
The registration fee is $65 and includes instruction, a team jersey and a participation award. Early registration is encouraged and will help staffers form teams and prepare practice and game schedules.
Volunteer coaches are essential to this program’s success. The registration fee is waived for coaches’ children. If you are interested in coaching, contact the BCRD prior to registering your child for more information. Team sponsorship opportunities are also available — sponsors get their business name on team jerseys as well as other acknowledgments.
For full program, coaching and sponsorship information and to register, call Dave Keir at 208-578-2273 or go to bcrd.org.
Burley Open tennis tournament begins Friday
BURLEY — The Burley Open tennis tournament will take place Friday and Saturday, with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the courts, 1098 W. 17th St.
The tournament will have intermediate and advanced options for all divisions: men’s and women’s singles and doubles as well as mixed doubles. You must be at least 14 years old to participate.
The cost is $20 for singles and $36 for doubles groups. Proceeds will be donated to the city of Burley to help purchase windscreens.
To register, go to burleyopen.com.
The library’s Scramble Fore Books is Sept. 7
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Public Library Foundation invites you to participate in its Scramble Fore Books golf scramble at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Twin Falls Golf Course on Grandview Drive. This is a four-person scramble for 18 holes.
Prices vary according to the number of teams you have, from $350 to $1,000. A sponsorship fee is $150. One cart for two players is included in the registration fee, as is a barbecue lunch served from noon to 2 p.m. You can also purchase Mulligans and raffle tickets.
To register, go to twinfallspubliclibrary.org, scroll down to Support the Library and then down to Learn More About the TFPL Foundation. Register your team or your sponsorship. Request your preference for the morning or afternoon tee time — first come, first served. Or pick up a brochure at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., to register.
Prizes will be awarded to morning and afternoon scramblers. Awards will be given to first and second places for the men’s and mixed/ladies’ divisions, closest-to-the-pin and men’s and ladies’ longest drive. There will be dozens of great raffle prizes and a 2019 Toyota RAV4 for a hole-in-one, provided by Wills Toyota.
Proceeds will benefit the Twin Falls Public Library.
For more information, call the foundation office at 208-736-6205.
