High school football officials needed

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho High School Activities Association 4th District needs high school football officials. Training and meetings will begin soon, and the State Rules Clinic is scheduled for Tuesday. All coaches will meet at 6 p.m. and all officials at 7 p.m. that day at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.

Anyone interested in officiating this fall must attend this meeting. For more information, call Kenny Lively at 208-731-8919.

High school volleyball coaches and officials clinics

TWIN FALLS — High school volleyball rules clinics for coaches and officials will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W. The clinic for coaches will be Tuesday, and the clinic for officials will be Thursday.

For more information, call Laurie Howard at 208-308-6335.

Buhl football dates to know

BUHL — If you are involved in the Buhl football program, here are some important upcoming dates:

  • Monday at 6 p.m. — mandatory meeting for all athletes. There will be a parents’ meeting immediately afterward. Both will be in the Buhl High School auditorium, 1 Indian Territory.
  • Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. — first practice and gear checkout in the high school gym.
  • Practice times after Aug. 12 will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. All athletes must have a current physical to practice.

Gooding fall sports registration

GOODING — The Gooding Recreation District is holding fall sports registration for football, soccer and cheer. The cost is $60 for tackle football for fifth and sixth grades, $40 for flag football for second to fourth grades, $25 for soccer for kindergarten to sixth grade and $25 for cheer for kindergarten to sixth grade plus $50 for a uniform.

To register, call Smokey Legarreta at 208-539-0710 or email 21statechamps86@gmail.com.

Burley Open tennis tournament is in late August

BURLEY — The Burley Open tennis tournament will take place Aug. 23 to 24, with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at the courts, 1098 W. 17th St.

The tournament will have intermediate and advanced options for all divisions: men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed-doubles. You must be at least 14 years old to participate.

The cost is $20 for singles and $36 for doubles groups. Proceeds will be donated to the city of Burley to help purchase wind screens.

Register by Aug. 1 for T-shirt. To register, go to burleyopen.com.

