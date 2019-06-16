Hailey hosts Wood River Volleyball Camp
HAILEY — Expert coaches with extensive college coaching experience will present the Wood River Volleyball Camp Monday to Wednesday at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
Mike Welch, former USA Youth National Team head coach and 17-year veteran NCAA Division I and II college head coach, will lead sessions. Keisha Fisher, former assistant coach at Idaho State University and team captain at the University of Utah, will also work with attending volleyball players.
The camp will have a positive atmosphere and proven curriculum with expert skills instruction, position training, game scenarios and competitions for players in fifth through 12th grade. Learn and improve your game in a fun new way using the exclusive Meme and Do TM. Court-side visual volleyball memes, video, speed radar and other technology will help players improve visually.
To register, email mike@peakvolleyball.com or go to peakvolleyballcamps.com/.
For more information, go to peakvolleyballcamps.com/indoor-wood-river-idaho.
Pickleball classes available this week
TWIN FALLS — If you want to learn how to play pickleball, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation will offer classes next week. The first class will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, the second from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Paddles and balls will be available.
The cost is $15. To register, call 208-736-2265.
