Canyon Springs hosts 2-lady Rock Chuck Tournament
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Springs Golf Course will host its annual two-lady best ball Rock Chuck Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $100 a team plus $26 cart fee.
Mail entries to Canyon Springs, PO Box 5492, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
For more information, call 208-734-7609.
St. Luke’s offers $20 sports physicals
TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s is offering $20 annual pre-participation screening clinics for all prospective student athletes for the 2019-2020 school year. Get your physical now to catch issues early and be ready to play by next season. Your school’s athletic department will receive 100 percent of exam fees.
The clinics will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and May 14 at St. Luke’s Clinic/Sports Medicine at 738 North College Road, Suite C, Twin Falls.
Please be aware of these requirements:
- If your child has ever been diagnosed with a heart condition or is currently under the care of a physician for any orthopedic condition, they should not attend the athletic screening clinic. Instead, your child should have an appointment with their treating physician or primary care physician to be cleared for athletic participation.
- A consent form must be signed by a parent or guardian before completion of the physical exam.
- Students should arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the start of the screenings and no later than 30 minutes before closing time.
- Payment is due at the time of service. Make checks payable to SLC MV Sports Medicine.
- Athletic screening exams provided at this community event are offered at a reduced rate, and therefore are not billable through St. Luke’s.
Ketchum offers Summer Youth Recreation Program
KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program is now open. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.
The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older and available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.
All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.
Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.
For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.
Lady Hawks hold basketball camp
TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge High School Lady Hawks will hold a basketball camp from 1 to 4 p.m. May 28 through 30 at the Canyon Ridge gym. Fifth- through 12th-grade girls are invited to attend.
The cost is $40 if you register and pay by Friday or $50 on the first day of camp. The fee includes a t-shirt basketball and player evaluation.
Coaches will be the Canyon Ridge women’s staff and the varsity Lady Hawk basketball players.
HSB Camps comes to town
TWIN FALLS — Elevate your basketball game with HSB Camps where you can train one-on-one with professionals. Camps will run as follows:
K through second-grade students — 9 a.m. to noon, June 6 through 8
Third- through 12th-grade students — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 6 through 8
Both camps will be held at the Canyon Ridge High School gym, 300 North College Road W., Twin Falls.
HSB stands for “Hard Work, Sacrifice, Believe.” Enjoy more than 15 hours of individualized instruction with an 8:1 player-to-coach ratio.
To register or for more information , call 208-720-1904 or email info@hsbcamps.com or go to hsbcamps.com.
Clear Lake Ladies Invitational is May 23
TWIN FALLS — The Clear Lake Ladies Golf Association is hosting a two-lady best ball tournament at 9:30 a.m. May 23 at Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. There will be a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m., a fish entrée lunch and tee prizes.
The cost is $45 per person, with carts $12 per person. The field is limited to the first 40 teams. Mail entries to Clear Lake Country Club Ladies Invitational, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.